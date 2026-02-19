Pattaya backs Chonburi OTOP Fair 2027 with beachfront plan to drive local economy

PATTAYA, Thailand — Wutthisak Rermkijakarn, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, chaired a meeting to discuss plans for the “Chonburi OTOP Fair 2027: Shop, Taste and Experience”, at the Pattaya City Hall on February 19.

The meeting was attended by Phumiphat Kamonnat, Secretary to the Mayor of Pattaya, Nakhon Phonluk-in, a member of the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization Council, along with heads of relevant government agencies, representatives from the Banglamung Community Development Office, and members of the Chonburi OTOP Committee. The delegation presented proposed concepts and an operational plan for organizing the fair.







The event aims to expand marketing opportunities and increase income for OTOP producers and entrepreneurs across Chonburi, while enhancing business competitiveness, raising product standards, and stimulating the grassroots economy in a sustainable manner. The fair is also intended to strengthen links between local producers and consumers nationwide.

Organizers emphasized that Pattaya’s status as a major tourism hub—with large numbers of both Thai and international visitors—makes it an ideal venue for the event. Pattaya Beach has been proposed as the main location, with expectations of hosting 200–250 booths featuring community products, handmade goods, and well-known local food specialties, adding vibrancy and encouraging spending in the area.



Pattaya City’s executive team expressed full support for the event and pledged to facilitate coordination among relevant agencies to refine the event format and integrate cooperation from all sectors. Officials said the Chonburi OTOP Fair 2027 will play a key role in promoting local economic growth, expanding market access for community entrepreneurs, and reinforcing Pattaya’s role as a sustainable tourism and economic center of Thailand’s Eastern region.



































