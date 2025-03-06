No More Warnings – Pattaya authorities enforce sidewalk regulations, seize goods from street vendors

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials have taken action against street vendors who illegally set up stalls on sidewalks, obstructing pedestrian traffic. Despite previous warnings, vendors continued to ignore the regulations, prompting authorities to confiscate their goods and store them at Pattaya City Hall.

Local residents voiced their concerns and support for the crackdown. Some suggested other areas, like the Second Road and the area in front of Wat Chaimongkol, where sidewalks are often obstructed, should also be addressed. Many praised the city’s efforts to ensure clearer walkways for pedestrians and improve public order, emphasizing the need for stricter enforcement of rules for both local vendors and foreign sellers operating on trucks.







Other residents called for the cleaning of sidewalks, noting that some areas, particularly in tourist zones, have become cluttered and dirty due to improper street trading. There was also a request for officials to focus on other heavily congested areas, like Soi Pattaya Park off Thappraya Road, where vendors occupy almost half of the road.

The initiative reflects Pattaya’s commitment to enhancing pedestrian safety, maintaining city cleanliness, and improving the overall tourism experience.























