Pattaya authorities fine business 10,000 baht and suspend operations for illegal waste disposal

PATTAYA, Thailand – A business was fined 10,000 baht and ordered to cease operations after discharging wastewater into the public drainage system and operating without a proper license in Pratamnak area.

Local residents expressed support for the strict enforcement, applauding Pattaya officials for taking firm action against irresponsible operators who pollute the drainage system. Many highlighted the strain this causes, with city funds and manpower diverted to clear blockages caused by waste, instead of being used to address other pressing city issues.







Comments called for continued crackdowns on unlicensed businesses and those dumping waste into public drains, stressing the need for Pattaya to maintain a clean, orderly, and environmentally friendly image as a world-class tourist city.

Some residents noted the problem is widespread, with numerous eateries and roadside vendors dumping grease and waste into drains, causing clogged pipes, foul smells, and damaged roads. Suggestions included educating business owners on proper grease trap management to prevent pollution.

The community sees this enforcement as a sign of a “new transparent Pattaya,” with hopes that daily inspections and fines will curb such damaging behaviors.

































