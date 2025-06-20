Where should you go in Thailand? Pattaya, Koh Samui, Koh Chang – or somewhere else entirely

PATTAYA, Thailand – Choosing your next holiday destination in Thailand has never been more complicated. While the country remains globally popular, the mood among returning visitors is changing — and fast. As seasoned tourists debate whether to stick with old favorites like Pattaya, escape to the beaches of Koh Samui, or seek out quieter spots like Koh Chang, the conversation is no longer just about sun and sand. It’s about value, atmosphere, and whether Thailand is still “worth it.”

“I was in Samui last week and it was very busy compared to Pattaya,” one traveler noted. “Also, hardly any Indians by comparison.”







That’s become part of the emerging narrative. Koh Samui, with its scenic beaches, boutique resorts, and higher price point, is attracting a different crowd — often couples, wellness seekers, and families. But others are quick to point out that even Samui’s numbers “wouldn’t fill more than a few sois in Pattaya.”

“You’d be surprised,” a longtime expat replied.

Pattaya: Past Its Prime or Just Evolving?

Once the undisputed hub of Thai tourism, Pattaya now finds itself caught in an identity crisis. Critics say the city has lost its charm and become a “declining mess”, with loud nightlife, over-commercialization, and a rising number of low-spending group tourists.

“Walking Street sign gone, rumour is they’ll rename it India Street,” another comment read. “Looks like India, smells like India. If I wanted to holiday in India, I wouldn’t fly to Thailand.”



The blunt sentiment echoes others’ frustration: that Pattaya has pivoted too far from its Western tourism base, without truly understanding the trade-off.

“What TAT doesn’t understand is that Indians and Chinese don’t spend much,” one expat claimed. “They stay in Chinese-owned hotels, eat in Chinese restaurants, and travel in Chinese tour groups. They don’t contribute much to the Thai economy.”

The Real Issue: Seasonality and Affordability

Others point out that the real problem isn’t nationality — it’s seasonality and value.

“One of the biggest problems is the seasonality of Western tourism,” a commenter wrote. “Thailand needs to attract them during low season too. That may mean subsidizing flights or extending visa-free stays to 90 days.”



But many remain skeptical that the Thai government is willing to do what’s necessary.

“The Thai government is too greedy to do that,” someone else shot back. “After pandemic, they tried to make up lost revenue by jacking up prices. Thailand used to be a bargain, now it’s a trap.”

Airfare from Europe and North America has doubled since pre-pandemic, and hotels, food, and services have become significantly more expensive — with no meaningful upgrade in experience.

“It’s become transactional,” said one seasoned visitor. “You pay double for the same tired linen and worn-out attitude.”





Koh Chang: A Faded Backpacker Haven?

What about Koh Chang? Once a favorite among backpackers and budget travelers, Lonely Beach — once its beating heart — has reportedly become “abandoned and derelict.”

“I just went to Lonely Beach last week. It’s awful! Just falling down,” one commenter lamented. “Most of Koh Chang was the same. Really sad.”

Others echoed the decline: “Thailand has never recovered from the pandemic. Any new tourists will be disappointed in how run-down all the tourist areas are.”







So… Where Should You Go?

If you’re after sun, calm, and comfort, Koh Samui might be your best bet — especially if you’re willing to pay a little more. It’s more polished, draws fewer large tour groups, and caters to a mid-to-upper segment of the market.

If you’re into nightlife, social chaos, or still chasing the “old Pattaya” nostalgia, the city is still functioning — but be ready for more noise, more tension, and less value.

For those seeking a peaceful getaway close to Pattaya’s energy, Koh Larn and the nearby smaller islands offer a welcome contrast. Just a short ferry ride away, Koh Larn features clear waters, white sandy beaches, and a more relaxed atmosphere that appeals to families and day-trippers looking for calm and natural beauty.







Unlike the crowded streets of Pattaya, Koh Larn provides a refreshing break with options for snorkeling, swimming, and quiet beach time. Nearby islands like Koh Sak and Koh Phai also offer pristine marine environments and serene spots perfect for boating or eco-tourism. These islands serve as accessible escapes for travelers wanting the best of both worlds—easy access to Pattaya’s nightlife and amenities, yet a chance to unwind amid tranquil island surroundings.

If you’re looking for quiet and authenticity, Koh Lanta or smaller northern towns like Pai or Nan might be better bets — though even those aren’t immune to Thailand’s growing pains.







And if you’re hoping for Thailand circa 2005?

“Those days are gone,” one user said bluntly. “I’ve been coming for 25 years. It’ll never be what it was. But then again — what place is?”

Thailand is still Thailand — rich with beaches, food, and culture — but the traveler experience now depends more than ever on where you go, when you go, and what you expect. You may not find paradise, but with some planning, you might still find what you’re looking for.

































