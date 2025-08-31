Pattaya authorities enforce ‘No Obstruction’ policy on Naklua’s Sawang Fah Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Continuing the city’s public space policies, Pattaya officials have cleared Sawang Fah Road in Naklua of cones, barriers, and any other obstructions placed in front of shops on public streets.

Mayor Poramet emphasized, “You may feel at home here, but this belongs to everyone, so we maintain order for the benefit of all.”







Residents and visitors have voiced their support for the initiative, praising the effort to keep public spaces open and safe. Some noted the frequent presence of cones and barriers in front of local businesses, describing it as taking over public land, and welcomed the city’s enforcement measures.

The campaign reflects Pattaya’s ongoing commitment to ensure sidewalks and public streets are accessible to all pedestrians while balancing the needs of local businesses.



































