Unauthorized Pattaya bar busted for all-night music and illegal alcohol service

PATTAYA, Thailand – Banglamung District officials conducted a raid on a venue off South Pattaya Road at 5:06 a.m. on August 30, after complaints from residents. Locals reported that the establishment operated until morning, blasting loud music and secretly selling kratom-infused “4×100” drinks.

Upon arrival, authorities found the business disguised as a barbecue-and-live-music restaurant but operating as an entertainment venue. Alcohol was sold, music played, and many customers were inside. Officers halted the music, checked IDs, tested both patrons and staff for drugs, and searched the premises. While no illegal items were found, five people tested positive for drugs.







Officials also confirmed the illegal sale of kratom cocktails inside the venue. Those who tested positive were taken for processing and rehabilitation. The venue’s manager was charged with operating without a license, selling alcohol beyond legal hours, and distributing kratom drinks, before being handed over to Pattaya City Police investigators for legal proceedings.



































