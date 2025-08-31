Two severely injured Middle Eastern bikers left bleeding as colleagues flee

PATTAYA, Thailand – A late-night street race involving a group of Middle Eastern tourists turned into chaos when two motorcycles collided on Sukhumvit Road in South Pattaya, leaving two riders critically injured and others with minor wounds.

At 3:06 a.m. on August 30, the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center received reports of a motorcycle crash opposite Makro. Rescue volunteers rushed to the scene, where they discovered a white Yamaha Spark and a black Honda CBR 650R, both badly damaged.







Two Middle Eastern riders sustained serious injuries—one with a severe head wound, lying unconscious in a pool of blood. Rescue workers administered emergency first aid before transferring both victims to a nearby hospital. Two others suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses said a group of more than 10 foreign riders were seen speeding down the road in a racing formation, crouching low over their motorcycles. A black superbike reportedly slammed into the rear of another rider’s motorcycle, sending both men crashing violently onto the pavement.



CCTV footage confirmed the reckless racing behavior, capturing the high-speed collision that sent both bikes skidding across the asphalt. Police have collected evidence and video as part of their investigation, while the riders’ friends parked nearby, waiting for the injured to be taken to hospital before casually resuming their ride — some appearing unbothered by the accident.



































