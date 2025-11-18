Pattaya authorities assist distressed homeless woman suspected of mental illness

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers, in coordination with the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, intervened to assist a homeless woman exhibiting erratic behavior on Central Pattaya Road. Authorities suspect the woman may be suffering from a mental health condition.

The woman was safely transported to Pattaya Bhattmakhun Hospital, where medical professionals will conduct a thorough evaluation and provide appropriate treatment.







This incident highlights the ongoing efforts of local officials to ensure public safety while offering humane care to vulnerable individuals in the community.

Many residents have expressed appreciation for the swift and sensitive actions of the officers involved, commending their dedication to maintaining order and supporting those in need.



































