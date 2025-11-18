Skies ablaze and streets jammed as Pattaya Fireworks Festival returns in dazzling tribute

PATTAYA, Thailand – Prepare for two unforgettable nights as the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025 returns to light up the Gulf of Thailand with breathtaking pyrotechnics, soulful jazz, and cultural reverence. Held under the theme “The Light of Eternal Loyalty,” this year’s celebration honors Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother with elegance and grandeur.







From 7:00 PM to 10:30 PM each evening, the skies above Pattaya Beach will explode with color as six nations—Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Finland, Germany, and the United Kingdom—present their finest fireworks artistry. Finland’s show will be featured both nights, accompanied by live performances from the Royal Thai Navy Symphony Orchestra.

As the fireworks fade, the romance begins. A jazz concert under the stars will serenade visitors with smooth melodies, creating the perfect atmosphere for couples and music lovers alike. The beach transforms into a stage of emotion, celebration, and unity.



A highlight of the festival is the solemn tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit. Attendees are invited to wear traditional Thai attire in muted tones with black ribbons, and to join in a 93-second moment of silence. Cultural performances, including Khon dance and orchestral renditions of royal compositions, will reflect the deep gratitude and respect held by the Thai people.

Visitors should plan ahead: Beach Road will be closed from Sukhumvit to Pattaya Beach, and traffic is expected to be heavy. Arriving early is recommended to secure a good viewing spot and enjoy the full experience.



































