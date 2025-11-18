Jomtien Beach sand replenishment phase 2 underway with 318 million baht budget to transform Pattaya’s coastline

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Marine Department under the Ministry of Transport is moving full steam ahead with Phase 2 of the Jomtien Beach sand replenishment project, aimed at preventing coastal erosion and expanding tourist-friendly beach areas. The project stretches approximately 2.85 kilometers from Soi Jomtien 11 to Soi Jomtien 10, with plans to widen the beach by 30–50 meters to accommodate recreational activities and protect the coastline in the long term.

Phase 2 is being executed in 300-meter sections over a total of 900 days, with Nawarat Patanakarn Public Company Limited as the contractor and a budget exceeding 318 million baht. Completion is scheduled for July 13, 2027. Drone surveys show ongoing work with sand dredgers bringing sand ashore, bulldozers leveling the beach, and excavators shaping the shoreline according to the master plan for Pattaya’s key tourist beaches.







Phase 1, launched in 2020 with a budget of over 586 million baht, replenished 3.5 kilometers of beach from Jomtien Chalet Hotel to U Jomtien Hotel, using 640,000 cubic meters of sand sourced from Rang Kwan Island. The replenished beach now averages 50 meters in width and has been managed by Pattaya City since 2022.

Phase 2 is seen as another major step in enhancing Pattaya’s beach tourism and recreational spaces while providing natural coastal protection. Authorities will continue to monitor the project’s environmental sustainability, sand retention, and public space management after completion.



































