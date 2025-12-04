Pattaya authorities arrest two drug dealers following tips from public

PATTAYA, Thailand – Local authorities and police successfully apprehended two drug dealers in separate operations after receiving tips via the community Line group “Broken Down Banglamung”, December 3.

The first suspect, 27-year-old Aphiradee Thojampa, known locally as a “tomboy,” was caught at a daily-rent room in Soi Ko Phai. Undercover officers purchased 1,000 baht worth of crystal meth before signaling the arrest. A search of the room revealed 3.82 grams of crystal meth, nine methamphetamine pills (packaged in five zip bags), and drug paraphernalia. Tests on all four individuals present returned positive results.







The investigation led authorities to the second suspect, 24-year-old Thanaphon Surapota from Sukhothai, identified as a local dealer supplying Aphiradee. Using a female undercover agent, officers arranged a controlled purchase of 1,000 baht worth of crystal meth in Soi Pornprapanimit 7. The suspect was apprehended after a 15-minute operation, with officers seizing 3.79 grams of crystal meth, 42 methamphetamine pills, and additional drug paraphernalia, including hidden supplies found at a separate apartment in Soi Siam Country Club.

Both suspects were handed over to local police for prosecution, and investigations continue to track other accomplices.



































