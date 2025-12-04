Bangkok, Chonburi, and Rayong hit by hazardous PM2.5 levels as officials urge work from home

PATTAYA, Thailand – Bangkok is currently experiencing a significant spike in unhealthy air pollution, with fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels exceeding safety standards across the city.

As of 7:00 a.m., the average PM2.5 concentration stood at 47.1 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³), surpassing the national safe limit of 37.5 µg/m³ .

The city’s Air Quality Information Center reported that 62 areas are classified at the ‘Orange’ level, which indicates pollution high enough to start having adverse health effects.







The highest readings were recorded in districts like Bang Rak (59.4 µg/m³) and Sathon (58.8 µg/m³).

In response to this hazardous air quality, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has officially requested that residents and workers Work From Home (WFH) on December 4, to help reduce vehicular traffic and curb the emission of pollutants contributing to the smog.

The severe air quality issue extends beyond the capital, with the Air Pollution Mitigation Communication Center confirming that high PM2.5 levels were recorded in 21 provinces this morning.



These include major regions across the greater Bangkok area (such as Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan), the Northern provinces (including Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai), and the Eastern provinces (such as Chonburi and Rayong).

Furthermore, the 7-day forecast (Dec 4–10) suggests that the situation is unlikely to improve soon, projecting that PM2.5 levels will continue to increase in Bangkok, its surrounding areas, and 17 other provinces in the North, Northeast, and East, necessitating continued vigilance and protective measures.

Only the Southern region is expected to maintain good air quality during this period. (TNA)



































