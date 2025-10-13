Pattaya at risk of heavy rain and flooding through end of October

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department warns that Pattaya and surrounding areas are at risk of heavy rain and localized flooding due to an active monsoon trough over the lower central region, eastern Thailand, and the upper southern provinces. The southwest monsoon continues to affect the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, bringing unstable weather and high waves in coastal areas.







Residents and tourists in Pattaya are advised to exercise caution during sudden downpours, which may cause flash floods and waterlogging, particularly in low-lying neighborhoods and areas with poor drainage. Local authorities have urged communities to stay alert and prepare for emergency measures, including moving valuables to higher ground and avoiding travel in flooded streets.

According to the forecast, the heavy rain and thunderstorms may persist intermittently through the end of October, with fluctuating winds reaching 10–20 km/h and waves in coastal waters up to 2 meters where thunderstorms occur. Boaters are strongly advised to avoid venturing out to sea during stormy conditions.



The Meteorological Department emphasized that Pattaya’s flood risk will remain high until the monsoon pattern weakens, urging all residents and businesses to remain vigilant to prevent potential property damage and ensure safety.



































