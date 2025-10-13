Tesla crashes into utility pole, damages cars and shop in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A white Tesla sedan crashed into a utility pole and multiple vehicles early Sunday morning, causing significant property damage along Soi Siam Country Club, East Pattaya.

At around 3:30 AM on October 12, Sawang Boriboon Rescue volunteers and local police responded after reports of a severe collision. At the scene, the Tesla’s front end was badly damaged. Nearby, a bronze-gray Honda Civic parked along the roadside was also struck. The impact sent the Tesla into a utility pole, breaking it in half, before it slammed into a nearby hamburger shop, destroying signs, tables, chairs, and interior items.







No one was found inside the Tesla. Witnesses reported that the driver, a Thai man aged approximately 30–35, was unharmed. Police reportedly removed him from the scene immediately.

Local resident Orawan said, “I heard a loud crash and saw the white Tesla hit the utility pole, the parked car, and my shop. Everything was destroyed in seconds.”

Authorities are documenting the scene and coordinating with the electricity provider to repair the broken pole. The cause of the accident and any further details about the driver, including a potential alcohol test, remain under investigation.



































