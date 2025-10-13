Bar staff and tourists detain lewd man exposing himself in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Thai man, aged approximately 25–35, was caught committing lewd acts in broad daylight at a beer bar on Soi Pattaya Beach 6/1. The suspect, who was reportedly masturbating in front of female bar staff, was restrained by vigilant bar security and tourists before authorities arrived.

Police said that upon arrival, the suspect was wearing a long white t-shirt covering down to his knees, a woman’s G-string, and a helmet with a face mask, leaving his identity partially concealed. Broken boundaries and shocking behavior in the busy area caused panic among staff and onlookers, highlighting the impact on Pattaya’s reputation as a tourist city.







Initial investigation revealed the suspect had exposed himself and committed sexual acts in front of staff during the day, causing fear and disruption. Witnesses and bar staff detained him until Pattaya police arrived to take over.

When approached by reporters, the man refused to answer questions and broke down in tears. Authorities ordered him to put on proper clothing before escorting him to Pattaya Police Station to face charges under Thailand’s laws against public indecency.

Police confirmed the incident is under investigation, with the suspect remaining in custody, and condemned his behavior as seriously damaging to Pattaya’s image as a tourist destination.







































