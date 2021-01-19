Pattaya area reports 0 Covid-19 cases for 1st time this year

Chonburi on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus cases, building on a steady decline in infections and sparking hope that the local outbreak is over.

Chonburi saw just two cases on Monday while Rayong reported just one.







Gov. Channa Eimsang said Jan. 18 that the one case was found in Charkpong, Klang. The province has seen 565 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since it exploded out of an underground casino. Of those 461 have recovered while 103 people remain in hospitals.

Provincial contact tracers have tested 17,357 people while active testing continues at local markets. Testing will move to Nern Urai Market Jan. 19-20, where 8,000 migrant workers will be checked.

Deputy health chief Dr. Prapart Pukduang said testing will be done in all Rayong districts over the next five days. If no new cases are found – or if cases over the next two weeks sharply drop compared with four weeks ago – he expects to see virus-related restrictions relaxed.

Dr. Wichai Thanasophon, deputy chief of the Chonburi Public Health Department, said Chonburi saw only two cases, bringing its total to 647 of which 450 have recovered and 196 remain in hospitals. Chonburi has seen one death.





Chonburi is offering free coronavirus tests to anyone who has visited illegal casinos and pubs, has had contact with other Covid-19 patients or is showing symptoms.

Those wanting tests can register at district health offices from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sriracha – 038-322-503 (200 tests per day)

Banglamung – 038-221-925 (250 tests daily)

Sattahip – 038-245-330 (100 tests)

Muang – 038-282-148 (100 tests)



















