Pattaya-area police allowing after-curfew motorbike thieves to run amok

Another night, another motorbike theft in East Pattaya.

Despite constant reports of thieves easily swiping bikes after curfew, Banglamung and Nongprue police appear to be doing nothing. Being that nearly everyone is at home after 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., motorcyclists shouldn’t be that hard to spot, if anyone is actually patrolling.







Photographer Nopadol Jantana, 34, became the latest victim Sept. 9. Like other victims, he parked his Yamaha Xmax at his apartment on Soi Wat Boonkanjanaram. In the morning, it was gone.

Security cameras showed two men breaking the lock and driving away toward Huay Yai.



























