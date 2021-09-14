Nongprue mulls flood compensation for East Pattaya residents

Nongprue Subdistrict is planning on compensating East Pattaya flood victims for damage and repairs caused by future storms.

Deputy Mayor Wanchai Sanngam met with disaster-mitigation officials and other department heads Sept. 13 to discuss relief measures for the rest of the rainy season, which lasts through the end of October.







Pattaya has been hit with two major storms in the past month, leading to once-in-a-decade flooding. Rainy season still has six weeks to go and it’s only a matter of when, not if, more big storms and flooding will hit.

Wanchai said the subdistrict should set aside funds to pay government stipends to flood victims, as the subdistrict is partially responsible for the flooding.

But he urged workers to do their best to ensure they don’t contribute to the flooding problem by failing to do their jobs. Sewers must be dredged, sandbags laid, pumps set up and survival bags distributed, he said.

The meeting also covered rain-related problems specific to Soi Mabyailia and Nong Maikaen Soi 15/1 and 17, where mudslides repeatedly have blocked roads and sidewalks.



























