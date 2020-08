A man walking down the street clapping was enough to send some Najomtien residents running for the police.







Officers found the man, who was also talking to himself but otherwise hurting no one, clapping on Sukhumvit Road outside the Najomtien Community.

Police took the man in his mid-30s to Wat Yansangwararam Hospital for a drug test, which he failed. He was charged with using a Class 1 narcotic.