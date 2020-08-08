No ammonium nitrate at Laem Chabang Port near Pattaya

Laem Chabang Port officials reassured the public that no ammonium nitrate is being stored in the harbor area following an explosion of the same material in Beirut that killed more than 100 people.

Please Support Pattaya Mail







Port Deputy Director Thanabodee Tubtienrat said Aug. 7 said Laem Chabang’s hazardous-materials regulations would prohibit the storage of the dangerous chemical.

The hazmat police prohibit storage or transport of any “very high risk” materials, but does allow the transport of “high risk” goods through the harbor, but not storage. Only “low risk” materials can be stored there.

Ammonium nitrate, depending on its form, can fall into two categories. Class 1.1D explosives can be transported, but not stored. Class 5.1 and Class 9 fertilizer can be transported and stored, but only at hazardous-material warehouses run by JWD Info Logistics Plc., which reports that it currently has none on the premises.











