Pattaya-area drug police arrest 2 for narcotics, weapons

Regional narcotics police arrested two men accused of separately dealing methamphetamines, with one caught with an arsenal of illegal weapons.

Pol. Col. Dullapat Tejpornchayasit, head of the Region 2 Narcotics Suppression Center based in Takhiantia, announced the two arrests June 12.







In the first case, Somchai Ninuwan, 26, was arrested at the TD Michanit garage on Naklua Road in Pattaya with 132 grams of crystal meth and 19,800 ya ba tablets.

A search of the garage and Somchai’s house also found five fragmentation grenades, a 22-caliber rifle, 38-caliber revolver, Thai-made handgun, an air rifle, 19 bullets and drug paraphernalia.





He was charged with possession of Class 1 narcotics with intent to sell, illegal possession of guns and possession of explosives. Police seized assets worth more than 3 million baht.

The second case saw Somchai Chokemao, 47 of Chaiyaphum, arrested at the Pattaya Provincial Court building after he made bail for unrelated charges including possession of marijuana and methamphetamines.

Officers served an arrest warrant issued in Nong Khai alleging Somchai is a Northeast agent for a Laotian methamphetamine ring that smuggled drugs to Australia.

Police seized more than 1 million baht of his assets.



















