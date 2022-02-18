Pattaya-area contractor ordered to finish roadwork abandoned 7 months ago

A contractor who walked a road-construction project in Banglamung Subdistrict last summer has been ordered to complete the work or face heavy fines.

Jaraywat Chinnawat, mayor of the subdistrict bordering Laem Chabang, summoned Achipol Wamontree, managing director of K.B.N.168 Engineering to explain why the project to lay new drainage pipes and rebuild Banglamung Soi 43 was abandoned.



It was supposed to be completed in July, but remains only 80% done.

Achipol claimed he couldn’t afford to finish the 589,536-baht job due to liquidity issues and labor shortages exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. As the government has been waiving fines for contractors who can’t finish work on time due to employees contracting Covid-19, he simply left road a shambles and went on with life.







The mayor informed the delinquent contractor that the special waiver ends now. The company must finish the rest of the job within 30 days or the fines will start. The contractor agreed.

The project calls for the demolition of drainage ditches and the reinforced concrete road surface and the laying of 60-centimeter-wide drainage pipes and 20 reinforced concrete manholes. Also required is adjustment of soil behind the pipelines and compression of the old roadway with the pouring a concrete surface for a length of 260 meters.



































