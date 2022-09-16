Pattaya-area babies & kids get vaccinated against 10 diseases

Nong Samor Health Promotion Hospital in east Pattaya offered early childhood vaccines to protect babies and kids against 10 diseases.

Volunteers and nurses provided the initial and booster jabs to children ages six months to six years Sept. 9 to immunize them against tuberculosis, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles, rubella, mumps, hepatitis b, and encephalitis.







The Bacillus Calmette-Guerin shot, diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccines and poliomyelitis vaccines were administered to infants under a year old, while boosters were given to kids as old as six.

The vaccination program is part of the Public Health Ministry’s community-level program to inoculate the public against common and preventable diseases.

































