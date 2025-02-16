Why some tourists prefer Pattaya in the low season

PATTAYA, Thailand – Some tourists actually prefer visiting Pattaya during the low season, despite the rain and occasional storms. The biggest reason? Fewer crowds. For those who dislike dealing with hordes of tourists, long lines, and packed beaches, the low season provides a more relaxed and enjoyable experience. As one visitor puts it, “Low season is the best time. Too many stupid tourists at the moment.”







With fewer people around, the city’s natural beauty stands out more. Pattaya’s beaches, usually crowded with sunbathers and speedboats, become peaceful retreats where visitors can truly appreciate the scenery. As another observer sarcastically notes, “Need more Indians sleeping on the beach and improving the image of Pattaya. Beautiful scenery.”

Another interesting perspective is the changing demographics of visitors. Some believe that Indian and Chinese tourists are the future of Pattaya’s tourism industry, as one person comments, “Indian and Chinese should be enough. They are the quality tourists they want.” However, not everyone is convinced that this shift benefits local businesses, with another adding, “Problem is they don’t support local businesses like us dirt bags do.”



Of course, for those who enjoy people-watching, high season offers a different kind of entertainment—though not always in a good way. Many long-time visitors express frustration with rowdy, inconsiderate tourists, saying things like, “Right you are… drunk, shirtless and stupid. No respect.”

Ultimately, while the high season brings energy and excitement, the low season offers peace, better prices, and a chance to enjoy Pattaya without the chaos. For some, that makes all the difference.
































