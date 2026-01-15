Pattaya and OR move toward low-carbon tourism city with EV infrastructure MOU

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has taken a significant step toward becoming a low-carbon tourism destination by preparing to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) to develop public electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the city.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet on Thursday, January 15, welcomed Mr. Sing Santi-asawaraporn, EV Ecosystem Manager at OR, for discussions on project readiness and cooperation. The meeting focused on planning the installation of public EV charging stations in Pattaya, with key considerations including safety standards, accessibility, and actual demand from residents and tourists, in order to support the growing adoption of electric vehicles in the area.







The initiative aligns with national government policies aimed at improving air quality, reducing PM2.5 pollution, and enhancing travel convenience for both residents and tourists. Through the development and expansion of standardized and safe public EV charging stations, Pattaya City and OR aim to support sustainable transportation and cleaner energy use throughout the city.

Both parties share a common goal of developing a sustainable EV charging station model in Pattaya under the OR brand and/or EV Station PluZ, alongside the formulation of joint measures and long-term cooperation plans. The project is also expected to support the local tourism-based economy and improve transportation infrastructure in a tangible and lasting way.



Mayor Poramet has instructed OR to conduct surveys of suitable locations for EV charging stations and submit proposals to the Pattaya City executive committee for consideration. The selected sites will be prepared for final approval ahead of the formal signing of the MOU, with the aim of expanding the project to deliver long-term benefits to the community, the environment, and residents’ quality of life.

The collaboration between Pattaya City and OR reflects the city’s strategic direction toward becoming a smart, environmentally friendly tourism city. The initiative is expected to reduce air pollution, promote clean energy use, enhance investor confidence, and strengthen Pattaya’s appeal to tourists in the long term.



































