Pattaya Mayor welcomes Indian Embassy Counsellor, Reaffirms Safety for International Tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet on Thursday (Jan 15) welcomed Mr. D.P. Singh, Counsellor at the Embassy of India in Thailand, and his delegation during an official visit aimed at reinforcing cooperation on tourist safety and the well-being of Indian nationals in the city.

The meeting was held at the reception room of Pattaya City Hall and was attended by senior city officials, including the mayor’s secretary Phumiphat Kamonnat and Pol. Capt. Jeerawat Sukanthasap, Director of the Administrative Division and Acting Head of the Pattaya City Clerk’s Office.







Discussions focused on consular matters, living conditions, and safety arrangements for Indian residents in Pattaya, as well as Indian tourists visiting the city. Mr. Singh expressed appreciation for Pattaya’s efforts to ensure a safe environment for Indian nationals and highlighted the importance of close coordination between local authorities and the embassy.

Pattaya remains one of the most popular destinations for Indian travelers, with a steadily growing number of visitors each year. In response, the city has prioritized comprehensive safety measures, deploying security personnel on land and at sea around the clock, along with traffic management and road safety initiatives to support both residents and visitors.



Mayor Poramet reaffirmed Pattaya’s commitment to maintaining high safety standards and providing convenient services for foreign visitors, noting that tourist confidence is essential to the city’s international reputation.

The meeting reflected the strong cooperation between Pattaya City and the Embassy of India in Thailand, reinforcing Pattaya’s image as a welcoming, safe, and internationally trusted tourist destination for visitors from around the world.



































