Pattaya and Jomtien Cleanup – From crime hub to community space

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi Provincial Police Commander, Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawatkiat Jindakhwuansanong, chaired a meeting on a community participation project aimed at crime prevention at the sub-district level. The initiative aligns with the national policy to drive Thailand forward through collaborative efforts.

Representatives from the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association (PBTA), led by President Boonanan Pattanasin, local hotel operators, and residents of the area, joined the discussion to share concerns and issues affecting their community.







Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawatchakiat emphasized that this community participation project is an extension of the “Eradicating Parasites” operation conducted by Region 2 Provincial Police, under the directives of the Royal Thai Police. The initiative aims to tackle various issues eroding public safety and confidence, particularly in high-risk areas such as Jomtien Soi 3, a known hotspot for drug activity.

Through collaboration with various agencies, law enforcement successfully cleared the area, dismantling illegal structures and eliminating drug-related gatherings. As a result, Jomtien Soi 3 is now nearly 100% free of illicit activities. Plans are underway to repurpose the area into a public sports space with improved lighting to ensure long-term safety.



Following this success, authorities are now focusing on Jomtien Soi 11, where similar concerns have been raised by residents. The police aim to establish a strong, community-driven security network in cooperation with Pattaya City, Banglamung District, and relevant agencies.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawatkiat urged the public to report any drug-related issues, criminal activities, or cases of injustice through the Chonburi Provincial Police Facebook page. He assured that the police are committed to resolving all concerns with urgency and sincerity. Recent operations in the Nongprue jurisdiction have led to the arrest of nearly 100 illegal immigrants involved in drug-related crimes, demonstrating the authorities’ dedication to maintaining law and order in Chonburi.











































