Pattaya reclaims public land to build roads for the community

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials, led by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, have taken action to reclaim public land at Photisan Soi 6/1 after it had been encroached upon for an extended period. Following negotiations, most occupants have agreed to vacate, while discussions continue with the remaining few.

To prevent further encroachment, city planners are designing a new road and drainage system. In the meantime, a temporary dirt road is being created to allow public access, with an expected completion time of two weeks. Initially, only motorcycles will be able to pass through as authorities work on finalizing land clearance at the road’s endpoint.

This initiative aims to restore public spaces and improve accessibility for Pattaya residents.











































