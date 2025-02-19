Pattaya reclaims public land to build roads for the community

By Pattaya Mail
0
175
Pattaya City moves forward with restoring public land at Photisan Soi 6/1 to build roads for the community.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials, led by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, have taken action to reclaim public land at Photisan Soi 6/1 after it had been encroached upon for an extended period. Following negotiations, most occupants have agreed to vacate, while discussions continue with the remaining few.

To prevent further encroachment, city planners are designing a new road and drainage system. In the meantime, a temporary dirt road is being created to allow public access, with an expected completion time of two weeks. Initially, only motorcycles will be able to pass through as authorities work on finalizing land clearance at the road’s endpoint.

This initiative aims to restore public spaces and improve accessibility for Pattaya residents.


Officials continue negotiations while ensuring public access with a temporary dirt road.

Temporary access is now open for motorcycles as Pattaya plans a new road and drainage system.



The initiative aims to restore public spaces and improve accessibility for Pattaya residents.














RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR