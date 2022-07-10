Pattaya and eastern region weather warning July 10-14

Pattaya and Eastern Part Weather Forecast

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in NakhonNayok, PrachinBuri, Chonburi, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-27 °C.Maximum temperature 30-33 °C. Southwesterly winds 20-35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 meters and offshores above 2 meters.







Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains throughout the period and during 10 – 14 Jul, isolated very heavy rains.

And during 15 – 16 Jul, southwesterly winds 20-35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 meters and above 2 meters offshore. Minimum temperature 23-28 °C.Maximum temperature 30-36 °C.





Weather Warning

‘Heavy to very heavy rain in Thailand and Strong Wind-Waves in Andaman Sea’

The strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf.

Meanwhile, during 10-14Jul 2022, the monsoon trough will move down to lie across the North and upper the Northeast into the active low-pressure cell over the upper South China Sea. More rains are likely in the whole country and isolated heavy to very heavy rains are possible in the North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the South regions. People should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows and take more caution in thundershowers.





































