Pattaya and eastern region to get heavy rains May 25-27

Thailand Weather Forecast

The moderate southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea and Thailand while the low-pressure cell covers upper Laos and Vietnam. Heavy rains will be forecast for the Northeast and the East. People should beware of the severe conditions.







During 25 – 27 May, the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea and Thailand and the low-pressure cell covers Upper Laos. Resulting, thundershowers and isolated heavy rains are expected. During 28 – 31 May, the southwest monsoon remains over the Andaman Sea and Thailand accompany the southeasterly winds prevail across the Northeast, the East, the Central and the lower North. Thundershowers over upper Thailand with isolated heavy rain in the Northeast, the East, the Central and the South west coast. The wind waves in the Andaman Sea will weaken.



Pattaya City and Eastern Part

Cloudy with scattered thundershowers and heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, PrachinBuri, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-27 °C. Maximum temperature 33-37 °C. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers areas.

During 25 – 27 May, scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. During 28 – 31 May, scattered to fairy widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 24-28°C. Maximum temperature 30-36°C. Southwesterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershowers areas.

Bangkok Metropolis and Vicinity

Cloudy with scattered thundershowers. Minimum temperature 24-28 °C. Maximum temperature 33-35 °C. Southwesterly winds 10-30 km/hr.

Cautions

People in the Northeast, the East and the South west coast should beware of heavy rain and accumulated rain especially during 28 – 31 May.

