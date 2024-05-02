Pattaya and across Thailand remain hot with chances of summer storms

The Thai Meteorological Department warns of the onset of the summer storm in the upper part of Thailand, effective from May 3 to 7.

During May 3-5, westerly wind waves cover the upper northern and northeastern parts, while during May 6-7, there are southwest wind waves covering the northeastern part, eastern part, and western side of the northern and central regions. Meanwhile, the upper part of Thailand experiences extremely hot weather, resulting in the occurrence of summer storms in some areas, characterized by thunderstorms, strong winds, and sporadic hailstorms. Lightning strikes may also occur. People in the upper part of Thailand should beware of the dangers of thunderstorms, strong winds, sporadic hailstorms, and possible lightning strikes. They should avoid open areas, large trees, weak structures, and fragile billboards. Farmers should prepare and take precautions to protect agricultural crops and livestock from potential damage.









































