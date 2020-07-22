Pattaya BBQ griller offers discount in battle to survive Covid-19 slowdown

Thawatchai Jakrum sold off the last of his gold this month to try to keep his Ta Jong Fah Sai BBQ restaurant open.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The Soi Bongkot griller was a popular spot for nightime entertainment workers, but with many bars and clubs closed and few tourists around, business is only barely ticking over. Most days he makes about 4,000-5,000 baht. A holiday might bring in 10,000 baht.

Thawatchai believes that tourism and good times will return to Pattaya and wants to be there when it is. So he sold off his large stash of gold to survive during the lockdown and keep the business going afterward.

Ta Jong Fah Sai has introduced 199-baht barbecue promotions, made-to-order menu items for just 60 baht and is offering a 10 percent discount if for customers that mention the Pattaya Mail.

Thawatchai said there is hope things will improve. Many people who worked at night have found daytime jobs and he’s seeing the return of families and former regulars.











