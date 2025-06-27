Pattaya aids homeless woman in distress, public praises mayor’s compassionate leadership

PATTAYA, Thailand – A homeless woman estimated to be around 40 years old was rescued after spending a night in distress beside a café on Pattaya Second Road. Locals reported that the woman appeared extremely weak, lying on the pavement, unable to move.

Upon receiving the report, the Complaints Department under the Pattaya City Clerk’s Office swiftly coordinated with the Municipal Policy and Planning Division and the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation. Rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene and provided immediate care.







The response sparked a wave of appreciation from the public. Many praised city officials for their compassionate action and commended the mayor’s efforts in addressing vulnerable community needs. One resident remarked that they initially felt indifferent toward the current mayor but had come to admire his leadership, calling him a good-hearted individual doing meaningful work.

Others expressed gratitude for the humane response, saying it showed that Thai people do not abandon one another in times of hardship. Some also noted the growing visibility of homelessness in Pattaya, acknowledging the burden it places on officials while emphasizing the shared responsibility of all citizens to help those in need.



No further information has been released about the woman’s identity or long-term support plan, but the incident has highlighted both the ongoing challenges and the deeply rooted spirit of compassion among Pattaya residents and responders.

Members of the public are reminded that anyone witnessing such distressing situations can contact the City Hall’s 1337 hotline for immediate help and reporting of similar incidents, ensuring timely intervention by the appropriate agencies.



































