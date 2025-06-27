Pattaya targets unauthorized sidewalk ramps in citywide clean-up effort

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials have launched a renewed crackdown on illegal ramps built on public sidewalks, warning that unauthorized concrete structures will be removed and could lead to legal consequences for those responsible.

Municipal teams from the Office of Public Works, the Machinery Division, and city enforcement units were seen this week dismantling non-permitted ramps across key areas, including Beach Road and Second Road. These efforts aim to address concerns that such structures obstruct water flow and contribute to recurring drainage problems in low-lying neighborhoods.







“The concrete structures prevent proper drainage, especially in areas like Khao Talo,” said one long-term resident. “It’s been a chronic issue during rainy seasons — the water simply has nowhere to go.”

City regulations require that any alterations to public property, including sidewalks, receive prior approval from local authorities. Unauthorized construction may result in fines, forced removal, and further legal action. Officials are urging both homeowners and business operators to seek the necessary permits through Pattaya City Hall before installing access ramps or similar modifications.



“We’re not against accessibility,” a city official noted, “but it must be done safely and legally. Proper design, slope, and drainage are critical to protecting both pedestrians and nearby properties.”

The move has been met with widespread public approval. Many locals welcomed the enforcement campaign and called for similar action against other encroachments on public space.

“Just walk down Second Road,” one resident pointed out. “Tourists have to dodge parked motorbikes and walk in the street. It’s dangerous and embarrassing for a city like Pattaya.”



Others voiced support for financial penalties. “If someone builds a ramp illegally, they should pay for its removal,” suggested a business owner in South Pattaya. “Public money should go toward fixing potholes and broken sidewalks, not cleaning up after private misuse.”

In addition to ramp removals, citizens have also urged the city to prioritize maintenance in problem areas such as Soi 17 and the vicinity of the Land Office, where uneven pavements and potholes continue to pose risks.





Officials reiterated the city’s commitment to public safety and urban accessibility. Residents are encouraged to report violations by calling the Pattaya City Hotline at 1337. “Our goal is to keep sidewalks safe and accessible for everyone,” the city spokesperson added. “We can only do that with the cooperation of the public.”









































