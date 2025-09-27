Pattaya advances major electrical system upgrade to boost smart city safety

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai chaired a meeting to monitor the progress of Pattaya’s Major Electrical System Development Project, Phase 1, aimed at transforming the city into a “smart safety city.” The session included city officials, external agency representatives from the Provincial Electricity Authority, the Provincial Waterworks Authority, and the National Telecommunications Corporation, as well as police and municipal personnel.







At the meeting, Highway Police Station 2, Division 3, presented the “Electronic Traffic Accident Prevention Project,” proposing the installation of intelligent traffic cameras to detect violations, identify suspicious vehicles, and assist in cases related to missing cars, drug offenses, and illegal labor. The system, planned for one 24-hour operational point on Sukhumvit Road toward Sattahip, aims to reduce human workload, increase transparency, and minimize confrontations between drivers and law enforcement.

Deputy Mayor Manot emphasized the project’s importance and approved the installation of 6-meter-high cameras, spanning 3–5 meters in width. This collaboration represents a key step toward building Pattaya into a safer, technology-driven city, reducing traffic accidents and promoting long-term compliance with traffic regulations.





The meeting also reviewed the city’s broader electrical infrastructure upgrades, including three main projects:

Parinya Intersection – Third Road Intersection (Lot 7): Underground electrical conduit completed; power supply expected by November 2025.

Konia Intersection – Wat Chai – Walking Street: Ongoing work; power supply expected by January 2026.

Wang Kheaw Intersection – Intersection 22 – Jomtien (connecting to Sukhumvit): Underground conduit 100% complete; next step is cable installation, with a 450-day contract.

Additional efforts include meter and post-meter upgrades and coordination to relocate some utility poles, minimizing disruption to residents. City officials confirmed close cooperation with the Provincial Electricity Authority to ensure timely project completion and minimal public impact.



































