Kayaker rescued in Pattaya thanks to Apple Watch SOS signal

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 24-year-old man was rescued after spending several hours stranded in the middle of Pattaya Bay when his kayak capsized, thanks to an emergency SOS signal sent from his Apple Watch.

At 11:00 p.m. on September 25, Pattaya’s Marine Disaster Prevention Radio Center received an alert about a person floating in the bay near Naklua. Rescue teams from Sawang Boriboon swiftly responded to the call.







Upon arrival, the rescuers found Santiphong, 24, clinging to his kayak with his belongings, struggling against strong waves. He was safely brought aboard a rescue boat, exhibiting mild hypothermia and fatigue.

Santiphong explained that he had set out earlier that evening for a kayaking trip to Krathing Beach. As night fell, the waves intensified, causing him to lose control of the kayak and capsize. Using his Apple Watch, he sent an SOS signal, which guided authorities to his location and ensured a safe rescue.







































