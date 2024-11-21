Pattaya addresses public transportation issues

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the Pattaya City Council meeting on November 20, Surin Yimyai, a council member, raised a question regarding the management of public transport in Pattaya, particularly the issue of public buses picking up and dropping off passengers at non-designated points. This practice has been causing traffic congestion and negatively affecting the city’s image as a tourist destination.







In response, the Pattaya administration explained that a working committee had been appointed to address the issue, including efforts to clearly mark designated bus stops along key roads such as South Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya Second Road, Third Road, and Naklua.

However, due to the large number of public vehicles and the lack of discipline among drivers, traffic congestion remains a challenge. Moving forward, the city is committed to collaborating with relevant authorities to take stronger actions to resolve the issue and improve traffic management in the city.

































