Pattaya abused-children’s care center low on food as kids’ numbers rise during pandemic

The Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center is running short of food and supplies even as it has taken in 60 percent more abused and homeless children during the latest coronavirus outbreak.

ATCC Director Palisorn Noja said the foster home has been unable to organize fundraisers or food drives under the current lockdown regulations, leaving it desperately low on basic foodstuffs like rice and basic supplies like soap and toothpaste.







Normally, he said, the shelter cares for about 30 children, usually victims of physical or mental abuse or those found rescued from the streets. But amid Thailand’s new Covid-19 outbreak and the continuing economic downturn, the number of children under the ATTC’s care has swelled to 50.

Palisorn urged people to bring rice, dried food, fresh vegetables and fruit, consumer products, shoes and clothing – new or second-hand – to the center kitty-corner from Saen Suk Town Village in the Mabyailia area of Nongprue Subdistrict.

Or people can donate cash to the ATCC’s account at Kasikorn Bank, account number 006-1-23489-6.













