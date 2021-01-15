Discarded face masks still pose disease-threat to Pattaya garbage collectors

Discarded face masks again are making it dangerous for Pattaya’s garbage collectors to go to work.

Despite pleas from health officials that began in April, the overwhelming majority of Pattaya residents continue to toss soiled masks into the trash. When Pattaya’s garbagemen sort rubbish from recyclables, they are confronted with a wave of potentially coronavirus-infected fabric.







Hospitals bag their gowns and face masks into hazardous waste bags. Medical professionals and Pattaya’s trash collectors want residents to do the same.

Somai, one of Pattaya’s many garbage collectors, said people should fold used masks in half-covering the side on which people breath, project droplets and saliva. Then people should tie the strings around the closed masks and dispose of them in sealed plastic bags.

Ideally, people would sort infectious waste like masks, tissue and gloves into separate bags, as some do recyclables, he said.

Once disposing of masks, people should sanitize their hands.















