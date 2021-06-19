Pattaya able to hold activities with 100 people max

Bangkok and adjacent provinces of Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan remain as dark red zones of maximum and strict Covid-19 control in the zoning adjustment, announced by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday.

The new zoning measures and easing of some Covid-19 restrictions will be put into effect on June 21, said Taweesin Visanuyothin, CCSA spokesman.







Eleven provinces, defined as red zones of maximum Covid-19 control are Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Trang, Nakhon Pathom, Pattani, Phetchaburi, Songkhla, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi, Yala and Narathiwat.

Nine provinces, declared as orange zones of Covid-19 control are Chanthaburi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ayutthaya, Ranong, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Sa Kaeo and Samut Songkhram. The remaining 53 provinces are yellow zones of close Covid-19 surveillance.







Activities involving no more than 50 people can be held in dark red zones, no more than 100 people in red zones, no more than 150 people in orange zones and no more than 200 in yellow zones.

In dark red zone, restaurants can offer dine-in service until 11 p.m. but sale of alcoholic beverages are banned at the premises. Air-conditioned restaurants can operate at 50 percent capacity.

Night entertainment venues such as pubs and karaoke bars remain closed nationwide. (TNA)
































