Foot massages leave Pattaya massage parlors limping

By Pattaya Mail
With no foreign tourists, newly reopened massage parlors are saying their income remains nearly zero.

Foot massages haven’t tickled the fancy of Pattaya locals, with newly reopened massage parlors saying their income remains nearly zero.

Chonburi on June 14 allowed suffering massage outlets to open their doors again, but only offer foot massage. Customers, however, keep walking on by. Thais who prefer full-body massage aren’t interested and there are no foreign tourists. So opening has cost some shops more than remaining closed.



A typical foot massage costs 100 baht. Half of that goes to the house and the other 50 baht to the therapist. At that rate, shops can’t afford to pay even their meager 3,000 baht salaries.

Shop owners said that unless the restrictions are lifted, they won’t be able to foot the bills.


If the situation remains, owners may have to kick their business doors shut within two months.



With no support from the government, business operators must foot all the bills alone.









