Pattaya 3rd Road residents up in arms over tardy drainage construction

Sounds like a broken record, but Pattaya residents are exasperated with the continuing digging of the city’s roads with no end in sight. Pattaya City through the previous administration carries a bagful of excuses to pass out in answer to citizen’s complaints about the ongoing and delayed construction projects around town.







The most common one being, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has relaxed the rules on contacts of companies that have successfully bid billions of baht to work on moving electric cables underground, expansion of the sewage system and road renovations amongst the many other ongoing infrastructure projects. The leeway states that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the contactors do not have to finish the jobs within the time limit as stipulated in their contracts.

One such prolonged project which is annoying the residents of Pattaya 3rd Road to no end is the building of a drainage system at the I Spa/Mum Aroi junction linking to Pattaya 2nd Road (Petchtrakul Road) at a budget of 27,422,000 baht.







The contracted period was from April 1, 2021 to April 9, 2022. At the end of the contract period only 80% of the work is complete and the road is still a mess. Two-way traffic is squeezed into one lane which causes traffic jams all day long.

Residents insist that once the new elected mayor is certified and starts work, he must look into the matter and get the job done as quickly as possible.





























