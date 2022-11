The large Second Road digging project to lay new drainage pipes should be finished by Christmas, Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said.

Manote and his staff inspected work outside the Ruen Thai Garden restaurant Nov. 16. He said the Second Road phase of a larger project that includes Soi Buakhao and Soi 15 is now almost 60% complete, he said.

The final phase of the work will be to lay a new road surface between South Road and Soi 10.