Pattaya sets 7 legal zones for licensed street performers

By Pattaya Mail
Unlicensed street vendors, beggars and street urchins or if staying illegally in the country will be scooped up, prosecuted and deported.

Pattaya designated seven zones where street performers can legally entertain tourists and earn a living.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn chaired a Nov. 16 meeting on the public-performance zones, saying three spots on Walking Street and four on Pattaya Beach will be allowed initially. Only 2-4 performances will be allowed at each spot.



Those seeking to do magic shows, musical performances or other street arts must apply for a permit and will be given a license card.

Seven zones are designated in Walking Street and on Beach Road where buskers can legally entertain tourists and earn a living.









