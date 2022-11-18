Pattaya sets 7 legal zones for licensed street performers

Pattaya designated seven zones where street performers can legally entertain tourists and earn a living.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn chaired a Nov. 16 meeting on the public-performance zones, saying three spots on Walking Street and four on Pattaya Beach will be allowed initially. Only 2-4 performances will be allowed at each spot.







Those seeking to do magic shows, musical performances or other street arts must apply for a permit and will be given a license card.

Those caught without a card – beggars and street urchins – will be scooped up, prosecuted and possibly deported if staying illegally in the country, he said.





































