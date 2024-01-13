Late night fireworks on Pattaya beach raise safety concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – During a routine foot patrol along Pattaya Beach on January 11, officials discovered tourists igniting fireworks, causing concern for public safety. They issued warnings and instructed tourists not to use fireworks due to the potential dangers they pose to both individuals and fellow travellers.







The incident raises concerns as tourists tend not to heed the warnings and continue to purchase fireworks from vendors, perpetuating the risk. Authorities are virtually powerless to prevent the vendors from continuing sales. Residents have repeatedly reported that at Jomtien Beach, firework activities were widespread and continued late into the evening, culminating in a grand display around 4 a.m.

The situation has ignited discussions online, with residents and travellers expressing their frustration at the lack of cohesive measures to control the use and sale of fireworks. Calls for stricter enforcement and greater regulatory oversight have surfaced, urging authorities to safeguard public spaces and prevent potential dangers. As the issue gains attention, local authorities are expected to re-evaluate current safety protocols and explore more effective ways to manage the sale and usage of fireworks in popular tourist destinations like Pattaya Beach and Jomtien Beach.





























