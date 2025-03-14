Rotary Clubs of Jomtien-Pattaya and Pattaya Marina mark milestone anniversaries

PATTAYA, Thailand – Marking a momentous occasion, the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya celebrated 38 years of service on February 12, 2025, while the Rotary Club of Pattaya Marina, chartered on December 22, 2004, commemorated its 21st anniversary. Their joint celebration on February 21 at Toma Wine Brasserie at the far end of Mabprachan reservoir brought together Rotarians and distinguished guests for an evening of appreciation, fellowship, and recognition of the clubs’ unwavering commitment to humanitarian service.

The event saw Rotarians and distinguished guests gather to honour the contributions of both clubs to the underprivileged, often in collaboration with international Rotary partners. Presidents Gerard Porcon of the French-speaking Rotary Club Pattaya Marina and Peerasan Wongsri (Victor) of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya extended a warm welcome to attendees, which included members of other Rotary clubs, representatives from various associations, and international Rotarians.







The evening unfolded in an atmosphere of warmth and fellowship as long-time friends and new acquaintances exchanged greetings. A sumptuous French dinner, accompanied by a free-flow of vintage wines, beer, and soft drinks, set the stage for a joyous celebration. The entertainment began with a mesmerizing performance by a dance troupe from the Child Protection and Development Centre under the care of Director Radchada Chomjinda of the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand. The young performers, dressed in elegant Thai costumes, captivated the audience with the traditional ‘Ram Ouayporn’ dance, followed by contemporary routines.

In an insightful interview with the Pattaya Mail, Past District Governor Peter Malhotra recounted the founding of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya. He paid tribute to the pioneering Rotarians who laid the foundation for the club, including Hans Zurfluh, Alois X Fassbind, Gene Farley, Hank Whittaker, Dang Harbhajan, and Bill Burbridge. Their shared vision for an English-speaking Rotary club in Pattaya led to the club’s chartering on February 12, 1987, with the Rotary Club of Bangkok South as its sponsor.

Peter’s reflections underscored the resilience and dedication of the club’s members throughout the years. He acknowledged the many distinguished Rotarians who contributed to the club’s success, including Charter Member Premprecha Dibbayawan, who later served as District Governor in 2000-01, and Peter Malhotra himself, who held the same position in 2008-09. He emphasized the importance of renewing Rotary’s commitment to service, urging members to continue bringing in passionate individuals eager to make a difference.

The Rotary Club of Pattaya Marina also celebrated its history and contributions to the community. The club was founded in 2004 by the late Nic Demet, a Belgian Rotarian who envisioned a French-speaking club in Pattaya. His dedication led to its formation, and his legacy continues to inspire members.

The club has played a significant role in humanitarian efforts, including raising over one million baht for tsunami relief in 2004, aiding fishing communities in Baan Nam Khem with boats, vehicles, and equipment. Additionally, an auction organized by President-Elect Pierre-Yves Eraud featured photography by Alain Juno, with proceeds supporting local charitable initiatives.

During Dr. Olivier Meyer’s presidency, the club sponsored surgery for 11-year-old Nong, who suffered from blepharoptosis. With assistance from the YWCA Bangkok-Pattaya Center and a Bangkok paediatric ophthalmologist, Nong successfully underwent surgery, restoring her eyesight and confidence.

The club remains active in charitable endeavours. President Gerard Porcon and Past President Saowanee ‘Ava’ Thongkham led a donation drive at Pattaya Remand Prison, providing essentials for female inmates. Members also visited the Soi Kophai community, delivering food and necessities to bedridden seniors and disadvantaged individuals. Through its ongoing service projects, the Rotary Club of Pattaya Marina continues to make a lasting impact on the community.







As the sun set, casting a golden hue over the venue, Toma’s house band took the stage, filling the air with lively music that added to the jubilant atmosphere. The night concluded with a raffle draw featuring valuable prizes, raising funds to support the clubs’ ongoing charitable projects.

As glasses clinked and laughter filled the air, it was evident that the Rotary Clubs of Jomtien-Pattaya and Pattaya Marina had not only stood the test of time but had flourished, embodying the true spirit of Rotary – Service, Fellowship, and unwavering Commitment to the community. Here’s to many more years of making a difference and spreading the light of Rotary’s ideals far and wide.









































