Pandemic fatigue obvious on Pattaya beaches

Pandemic fatigue is in full bloom in Pattaya where, despite the threat of fines and arrest, people continue to flock to area beaches to gather and drink alcohol.

A stroll along Jomtien Beach May 24 saw plenty of people sitting together and chatting, friends lounging on the beach and no police to be found. Those splashing in the water technically were the only ones not violating coronavirus protocols.







With virtually everything closed, there’s little to do as residents wait for mass Covid-19 vaccinations to begin in June.

Until then, it’s up to law enforcement to enforce the regulations enacted to prevent spread of the virus.





























