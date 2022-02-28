Mother of late Thai actress ‘Tangmo’ believes daughter was attacked

The mother of late actress Nida ‘Tangmo’ Patcharaveerapong handed a chat record of a person aboard a speedboat to police to support her assumption that her daughter was harmed physically and mentally before death.

Panida Siriyutthayothin said she gave to police a record of a man’s messages sent to his friend who then forwarded them to her. The messages were aimed to air concern and were important evidence to prove that her daughter was hurt physically and mentally, she said.



The content showed a different story from what was said to be an invitation for Tangmo to board the boat only for recreation and a meal. That upset Tangmo and caused a problem aboard the boat, Ms Panida said.

The mother insisted that she did not talk to Tangmo’s manager Idsarin “Gatick” Juthasuksawat and the latter only told lies including the claim that Tangmo urinated at the rear of the boat before falling off into the Chao Phraya River. Her daughter would not have done that on the boat carrying many people, Ms Panida said.







Meanwhile, police released Tanupat “Por” Lertthaweewit and Phaibul “Bert” Trikanchananan on bail of 200,000 baht. They were wanted under arrest warrants issued by the Nonthaburi Court for using the boat without permission and license and causing wrongful death by negligence. Police will conduct lie detector tests on five people in the case. (TNA)



































