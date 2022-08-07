Owner of Sattahip pub inferno arrested; 15 confirmed dead, 38 injured

Police have taken Pongsiri Punprasong the owner of the Mountan B Pub into custody after the provincial court in Pattaya issued a warrant for his arrest.

Pongsiri is charged with negligence for building and operating an entertainment venue without a license and for gross negligence resulting in the deaths of others.







The latest report of casualties stands at 15 deaths including 11 men and 4 women with 38 injured.

Sattahip District chief and senior police officers in the Sattahip police station were relieved of their duties pending further investigation into how the pub was allowed to be built and operate without a license and how it was allowed to operate without any safety and fire prevention controls in place.























