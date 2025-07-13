Only clouds hover above — no heavy rain in sight for Pattaya over the weekend

PATTAYA, Thailand – While much of Thailand braces for heavy to very heavy rain, especially in the North and upper Northeast, Pattaya remains calm under a blanket of harmless clouds. Despite the broader nationwide alert from the Thai Meteorological Department, this coastal city appears to be spared — for now.

The Department’s Announcement No. 4 warns of intense rainfall from July 12–13, particularly affecting provinces like Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, and parts of Isan such as Udon Thani, Loei, and Sakon Nakhon. These regions are at risk of flash flooding and forest runoff, especially in low-lying areas and near mountain slopes.







Meanwhile, Pattaya residents and tourists can continue their week without umbrellas constantly at hand. The sky remains mostly overcast, but there’s no serious threat of rainfall or flooding expected during this forecast window. It’s a welcome relief for beachgoers, vendors, and businesses that rely on dry weather during this busy mid-year period.

However, officials urge people not to let their guard down entirely. “Weather can shift quickly, especially with strong monsoon activity nearby,” a local city spokesperson said. “Stay alert, but enjoy the current calm.”



Those planning travel upcountry are advised to take extra precautions, especially if heading toward the northern highlands or Isan. And as always, boat operators in the Andaman Sea are urged to proceed with caution due to waves reaching 2–3 meters and potentially higher in stormy zones.

In short, Pattaya may have clouds lingering overhead — but no drama below. For now, the city stays dry, while the rest of the country keeps a closer watch on the skies.



































